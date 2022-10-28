Watch Video: BTS Jin The Astronaut Full Song
BTS Jin has released the most awaited video of his solo song “The Astronaut”.
His charm is always high as usual in the Music video. The track has a calm acoustic guitar in the pop-rock genre with a rising synth sound.
The songs seem to be showcasing all the emotions of a person who wants to explore the universe.
It is also said that an Astronaut landed on the earth after a spaceship crashed into the earth. But after a few days, he got attached to the members here and created a family here. After some time, another spaceship has come to earth to pick him up, but he chooses to stay on earth only.
Watch the full song here: