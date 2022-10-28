Watch Video: BTS Jin The Astronaut Full Song

Oct 28, 2022, 11:46 IST
BTS Jin has released the most awaited video of his solo song “The Astronaut”. 

His charm is always high as usual in the Music video. The track has a calm acoustic guitar in the pop-rock genre with a rising synth sound.

The songs seem to be showcasing all the emotions of a person who wants to explore the universe. 

It is also said that an Astronaut landed on the earth after a spaceship crashed into the earth. But after a few days, he got attached to the members here and created a family here. After some time, another spaceship has come to earth to pick him up, but he chooses to stay on earth only. 

Watch the full song here:


