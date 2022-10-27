Watch: ColdPlay x Jin Astronaut Audio Preview

Coldplay has dropped an exclusive preview of their upcoming collaboration with BTS Jin.

On October 28 at 1 p.m. KST, Jin will release his new solo single “The Astronaut,” which is co-written by Coldplay.

Ahead of the release, Coldplay has shared an interesting preview video. In the shared Twitter video, it is apparent that the editing process of the song is still on. And Coldplay has shared the edited clip video.

The Astronaut // 28 October // 10월 28일 💜🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/IqHoqEBBKL — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 26, 2022

BigHit also dropped the official teaser of Jin’s upcoming solo project titled “The Astronaut”.

Jin will be performing with Coldplay on October 29 at a concert in Argentina, after the release of the album.

