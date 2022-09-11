Vogue Korea With BTS V on Cover Pre-orders Cross A Million

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has added another feather to his cap. The K-pop idol has achieved another milestone in his career.

Recently, Vogue Korean released the cover pic of their magazine for the upcoming month featuring BTS V and ARMY can't stop going crazy about it.

The photos are still trending on all social media platforms. Now, BTS V is making the headlines for his new pics from the Vogue photoshoot.

BTS Taehyung has become the first BTS member to grace the solo vogue cover. His cover of Vogue Korea has already surpassed 1 million pre-orders which is the highest index in its history. He is also named as “Icon of An Era” by Vogue Korea.

BTS ARMY is going ga ga over Taehyung's pictures on the Vogue Korea magazine cover. We can't wait to get a peek into the entire magazine.

