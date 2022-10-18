South Korean President Goes Private on Twitter After BTS ARMY Outrage

On 17 October, BTS music label BigHit Entertainment took to twitter to confirm about the BTS mandatory military services.

It is said that they are going to serve in the Korean military starting with the eldest member Jin; The members will join accordingly after completing their solo projects. And they will return in 2025.

But BTS ARMY is yet to come to terms with the news, they are shattered.

After the announcement from BigHit, few fans said they will be with BTS come what may.

On the other hand, a few fans are angry at South Korean government for not exempting the Bangtan Boys from military services, despite the fact that they have put the country on the global map with their music.

Unable to face the flak and angst of the BTS ARMY, the official Twitter account for the Office of South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, went private. This was seen as a way to evade all the backlash.

South Korean government will excuse very few people from mandatory military services every year. Though there was a petition filed by fans to excuse BTS this year, the govt didn’t agree for it. And as a result, BTS has to do Mandatory military service for their nation.

