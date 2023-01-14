Sankranti Surprise for BTS ARMY, Deets Inside

New visuals and photos of BTS member Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is getting praises from his fans on the internet. The South Korean Army not only released his visuals but also revealed his military position.

The South Korean boy band underwent a five-week training session. The training session began on December 13, 2022 and it will come to an end on January 18, 2023.

Starting January 19, the BTS singer will start his service as Assistant Drill Instructor under the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

As part of his military training, the Astronaut singer learned standard military drills, angular salutes, march walks etc. Jin was interested in this role and applied for it. He earned the Assistant Drill Instructor after getting shortlisted during the screening round, uniform ceremony formation, command skill evaluation, and finally an oral interview.

The fans are in awe of Jin’s new look and are going ga-ga over his pics in military fatigue. Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, ‘I realize celebrities are celebrities for a reason.’

‘Wow, how is his head shaped like that… His facial features are also amazing,’ wrote another.

‘He’s good-looking’, another user commented.

‘I see the snow. It must be so cold ㅠㅠ. To those serving in the military, thank you,’ one user commented.

