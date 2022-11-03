Running Man Announces New Date for BTS Jin’s Episode
SBS’s “Running Man” has confirmed the telecast date of its upcoming episode starring BTS’s Jin.
The episode was actually set to air on October 30, but all the programmes and events were called off as the nation announced a mourning day for Itaewon victims.
SBS officially announced that Jin’s episode would now be airing on Sunday, November 6 instead.
Referring to the fact that Jin and Ji Suk Jin share the same given name (Seokjin and Suk Jin are simply different romanizations of the same Korean name), SBS wrote, “The meeting of ‘Suk Jin versus Suk Jin’ will air on November 6 at 5 p.m. KST!”
