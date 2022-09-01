Rules For BTS Concert at World Expo 2030 Busan Angers ARMY

BTS ARMY knows that the Bangtan Boys are gearing up to perform in a concert in October. The event will see one lakh visitors in attendance. This is being held in Busan as a part of the Busan expo 2023.

But BTS ARMY is not at all happy with the state government's arrangements made for the BTS concert in Busan.

The Busan government is said to have arranged an unused port for the parking lot of the people who are attending the concert. The concert will be held on the outskirts of Busan city, where there are no other ways to reach the place. There are only three bridges to reach the concert venue.

However, the government is stopping vehicles at some point and from there, they will not allow any other personal vehicles inside. So, all the members who want to attend the concert should use public transport only, which is arranged by the government. The transportation will start at 9 AM KST and will end at 6 PM KST. BTS fans are under the impression that they might face problems with transportation.

And also, another issue that has upset the BTS ARMY and made them angry is there are no restaurants near the concert area. Naturally, the BTS ARMY may want to bring in some food on their own. But recently, the Busan government released Dos and Don’ts for the Concert, which stated in no uncertain times that no food is allowed inside.

BTS ARMY seems to be upset with the rules of the Busan government over such a big concert.

