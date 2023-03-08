Prime Video Announces The Streaming Premiere Of Tamil Romantic-Drama- Dada

Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Dada, a Tamil romantic-drama, starring Kavin as the lead. Directed by Ganesh K Babu, and produced by S. Ambeth Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors like Aparna Das, K Bhayaraj, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, VTV Ganesh, Monica Cinnakotla, Pradeep Antony and Fouzee in pivotal roles. Following the overwhelming response from critics, fans, and a successful run at the box-office, the film will exclusively stream on the service for Prime members in India from March 10.

Dada narrates a beautiful tale of unconditional love and conflict of a young couple- Manikandan (Kavin) and Sindhu (Aparna Das), who accidentally become teenage parents. The unexpected situation puts the young couple at the mercy of their fate, that has very different plans for them. When they are separated due to situations beyond their control, Manikandan is left to care for his son, alone, as he embarks on a journey filled with surprises, and struggles.

Sharing his thoughts actor Kavin says, “Dada is unlike anything I have done before, and is extremely special to me. The film, and my character in it opened new dimensions for me, as an actor. And the heart-warming and endearing message of the film, will definitely resonate with the audiences. I couldn’t be happier that the film can be watched by audiences all over India, thanks to Prime Video.”

Director- Ganesh K Babu, added, “Dada is the result to our labour of love and hard work. Our approach and narrative while creating this coming-of-age film makes the film enjoyable for audiences of all ages. The earnest performances by Kavin, Aparna and the rest of the ensemble cast, along with the entire team behind the screen is what ties this story together. We’re delighted that Prime Video will be streaming the film, helping it reach millions of more viewers across the country.”