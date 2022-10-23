Trevor Noah the popular Hollywood host made crazy comments on the military enlistment of BTS. In "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", the host spoke about BTS members’ military enlistment and the video is going viral online.

In the video clip he was seen saying, “In International news, the superstar k-pop band BTS has announced that its members will soon begin reporting for the mandatory military services. Yeah, which is great news for South Korea. Because their army is basically unstoppable now. There's no army in the world that's gonna take a shot at these guys.”

He added, “Are you kidding me? Who's going to be stupid enough to take a shot? Everyone's a fan! Enemy soldiers are gonna be like, 'Ah! I just got stabbed by Jin! This is the last and best day of my life."

BTS ARMY reacted to the post and started commenting that, as of now BTS military enlistment made them cry, but he made them laugh hard with his meaningful joke on it.

Also Read: BTS Members Reveal Their True Personalities at Busan Concert