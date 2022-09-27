Marry Me: Jimin Gets Marriage Proposal From BTS ARMY, Deets Inside

BTS ARMY can't stop drooling over Jimin’s new concept photo shoot. Jimin fans have dropped adorable comments on the pic.

A fan asks, why so hot? while another said marry me.

BTS Jimin is trending on Twitter ever since the release of his concept photos.

On Sept 26, BTS member Jimin unveiled the first concept film for his upcoming photo folio. Labelled ID: Chaos

It is a short 15-second video, but enough to leave everyone impressed.

It is clear that every concept is directed by Jimin himself.

Fans have heaped praises on him for his creativity.

Jimin looks smoking hot in the pictures.

The BTS member gives out a dark sinister vibe as well as angelic yet hypnotizing allure, perfectly showcasing his duality.

Jimin’s smouldering hot visuals are simply out of this world.

