Look How RM Comforted BTS ARMY After Military Enlistment Heartbreak

BTS RM is definitely a good leader and knows how to handle a crisis.

Soon after the announcement of BTS military enlistment, Namjoon shared a series of pictures on Instagram to comfort the BTS ARMY.

RM shared a Namjooning post on Instagram, which gave a huge sigh of relief to a section of BTS fans.

RM also made sure that despite the hiatus, they will keep updating ARMY with their present works.

RM shared a series of pictures from an art gallery on his Instagram profile.

Apart from sharing pictures of various works of art, the BTS leader also posed in front of renowned South Korean artist Kim Whanki’s artwork called ‘Where and in What Form Are We to Meet Again?’ thus, leaving fans a cryptic message. Take a look at what fans have to say about BTS RM's post.

Namjooning amidst all this chaos, RM sure knows how to calm down and comfort the fandom during difficult times.

