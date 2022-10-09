Look How Busan is Prepping to Welcome BTS

BTS ARMY can't wait attend the ticket free concert in Busan, which is one of the hugely awaited events of the year. BigHit has already released all the precautionary regulations to be followed by the attendees for the upcoming BTS Busan concert.

The entire city has also lit up in purple to honour the boy septet. The HYBE music label, along with the culture ministry, is overseeing all the arrangements to ensure that the event goes on without a hitch. Transport arrangements too have been taken care of so as to not cause any inconvenience to the fans attending the concert.

And it is said that there will be merchandise, also lighting crackers to enhance the effect during the concert.

Now, we have learned that a special drone show for BTS will adorn the sky of Gwangan Bridge, the iconic bridge in Busan, to celebrate their upcoming concert on Oct. 15. Lighting up in purple, the drones will be choreographed after the songs of BTS and portray seven members. It will be a very proud moment for BTS and Army.