Look How BTS Members Greeted ARMY For Chuseok 2022

After announcing a hiatus, BTS members are back in focus. They came forward to wish ARMY a happy Chuseok. The Bangtan Boys were seen wearing the traditional Hanbok.

Chuseok is also known as Hangawi, which means the 15th day of August, according to the lunar calendar. On this day, a full harvest moon appears in the sky and families gather to spend some quality time together and thank their ancestors for a plentiful harvest.

This year, Chuseok falls on Sept. 10. but is celebrated by some as a three-day feast. It is a major holiday in Korea, celebrating the harvest and the bounty it brings as well as honouring ancestors and living relatives.