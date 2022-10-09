Look How BTS Dressed Up For Fact Music Awards 2022

On October 8, The Fact Music Awards 2022 was taking place in the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Many popular artists participated in the concert, including BTS, who received six awards.

While the award was announced, BTS member Kim Seokjin, a.k.a. Jin, was carried like a king by six bodyguards, they are none other than the rest of the BTS members.

While he was on stage, fans couldn’t stop chanting his name

Jin was announced as the winner of the Individual Fan N Star Choice Award a few days before the event. Many fans attended the show to see the moment when Jin was seen receiving the award.

While receiving the award Jin thanked his fans and everyone who supported him.

"Yes, hello I'm BTS's Jin. As I live, a day like this comes as well. There are a lot of people who are popular over there but I've come to receive an award like this and... ah thank you, our ARMYs. Yes, anyway, this is really an award that was made with the fans' vote by vote, click by click, so I'm so so thankful to you all. I'll work on the remaining activities even harder as much as I've received this award. ARMY, I love you."

BTS ARMY was so happy to see the entire BTS band back on stage and was ecstatic.

