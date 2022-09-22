Korean Ministry of National Defense Final Decision on Exempting BTS From Military Service

There is a virtual war between BTS fans and the ministry of South Korea about the BTS military services. Fans are requesting the defense ministry to exempt the mandatory military services for the group. And the defence ministry has kept the decision on hold for some time now.

In a recent statement, Minister Lee Jong Seop of the South Korean National Defense released an official reply to the ongoing issue surrounding special military service for BTS.

At the 4th plenary session held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on September 20, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, Min Hong Cheol first asked, "The issue of BTS's military service is not being decided through an opinion poll. Can the decision for whether or not the group will serve in the military really be made through a poll?"

Replying to the same, Minister Lee stated, "To reiterate the position of the ministry of the National Defense, there is no change in the existing position that it is difficult to expand the alternative service system in terms of the fairness of the military service obligations on the BTS military service issue."

Now the Hyung of the BTS, Jin may enlist in the military service for the next term.

