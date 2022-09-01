K Pop ARMY Heartbroken After Run BTS Ends Abruptly

After the Bangtan Boys announced a hiatus, the only good news that came out for the ARMY is that the BTS will continue the ‘Run BTS’ show.

As promised, the K pop icons returned to the screens on Aug 16 with the RUN BTS episode 1. The show episode was titled Telepathy part-1. It was a test for all the BTS members to check if they had the same thoughts about their memories or not.

The scenes continued in the second episode too, where they all met in the third round and in the final round which is the fourth round, the directors said if they all can meet at the same place they will win or will end the show with dinner.

And at the end, all the six members reached the same place while BTS V aka Kim Taehyung ended up at another place and the episodes of Telepathy ended.

Whereas this week on Tuesday, the ARMY was waiting eagerly for the 3rd episode of Run BTS, the sponsors didn’t release any episode which is worrying the BTS ARMY a great deal. They are so confused that they took to Twitter to ask whether the show ended or what.

Few suspect that the show might have ended due to their busy schedule and might continue sometime soon.

Check out these heartbroken tweets from BTS ARMY.

today is Tuesday?? are we getting run bts or not???? I'm clueless — ASH/BabystarcandyDay♨ (@Vangukah) August 30, 2022

so.. no runbts today? just another depressing tuesday? — bby ⭐️ candy day!!! (@yoseikoo) August 30, 2022

I waited for Tuesday only to find out there’s no Run BTS again oh this hurts pic.twitter.com/tyiuXYPxPT — koo day ♡ 🎂🐰 (@baebykook97) August 30, 2022

So u mean no run bts today? How will I go thru the emotional damage of the answer key ? — pea ⁷▪︎°•･ *ﾟKOO DAY || sexy nukim (@poetry_sope) August 30, 2022

why is there no run bts episode today..? HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE THIS WEEK???!! pic.twitter.com/OIIId5gY96 — googie day 💗🎂 (@googiepalette) August 30, 2022

