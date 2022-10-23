Jungkook-Jin Bromance Every ARMY Will Enjoy

BTS Jin and Jungkook are soul mates forever.

Have you ever seen any K-pop group with this kind of relationship between Hyung and maknae? The way they love and care for each other makes everyone feel adorable.

Jin has always been the pillar of support for Jungkook, Jin used to drop Jungkook when he was a trainee and completing his secondary education.

The duo always keeps bickering and teasing each other at times. ARMYs love those cute moments.

Especially, their back hugs have a special place in fan's hearts.

Every time Jungkook will be the photo bomber in every Jin picture.

ARMY also named them JinKook, combining their two names.

Also Read: BLACKPINK Rose Approved Stylish Looks Every BLINKS Can Take Inspiration From