Jin Will be Performing Astronaut at Coldplay Argentina Concert

BTS ARMY! We have good news for you.

BTS jin will be performing his collaboration song Astronaut in Buenos Aires(Argentina) Concert to be held on the 28th of October, 2022, along with Coldplay.

Bighit has confirmed this taking to Twitter with a post saying Jin will be performing in Coldplay’s concert.

The statement said “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We'd like to inform you about BTS Jin's participation in Coldplay's world tour.

In the Argentina concert of Coldplay's "MUSIC of the SPHERES Tour," Jin will be performing "The Astronaut" with Coldplay.

[Concert Information] Concert Title: Coldplay "MUSIC of the SPHERES" World Tour Date: 7 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022 (ET) Location: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires

["The Astronaut" Performance Video Upload] This concert will not be live-streamed online. However, we will upload the performance video of "The Astronaut" after the concert to make sure ARMY all around the world can watch Jin and Coldplay's performance. Upload Date and Time: 3 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 (KST)

Upload Channel: BANGTAN TV

[Global Theater Streaming] The Coldplay concert will be live-streamed and delayed-streamed in theatres not only in South Korea, but all around the world. The event will be a paid in-person event.

For further details, refer to Coldplay's official ticket reservation website.

Ticket Reservation: https://www.coldplaycinema.live/

The performance will be all the more momentous as Jin's solo "The Astronaut" is a song co-written by Jin and Coldplay. We look forward to your continued interest and enthusiastic support.

Thank you."

The chat between Jin and Chris Martin also went viral, in which Martin asks Jin to join them in the concert and perform along with them.

Jin replies saying, he is not feeling well, even though he would like to join them. He says he will start as soon as possible because it takes 40 hours to reach Argentina from South Korea.

So ARMY, what are you waiting for? Go grab your tickets now.

This might be the last concert of Jin before joining the military services.