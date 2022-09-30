Jin Warns BTS Haters Over Fake News

The rumours surrounding the relationship status of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie continue to rage amid denial by the ARMY as also BLINKS.

New pictures of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are being released every other day. A hacker has been releasing the pic along with fearlessly revealing his identity to the public.

On the other hand, K-pop fans are urging YG entertainment and HYBE to take action against the hacker.

With this war going on for several days now, HYBE has finally come up with a solution. As per the BTS ARMY request, HYBE has taken action against the hacker who is releasing the pictures of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie.

Big Hit wrote, “We have found multiple defamation postings containing false postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside Korea. We have also found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour on multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitive uploading postings. We are currently following our legal response process. We would also like to share with you that after an extended police investigation, we were able to identify the suspect and the case has been sent to the prosecutor’s office.”

And it seems BTS members couldn’t handle the situation anymore. BTS Hyung Jin got angry over the situation and took to Metaverse and wrote “What did the haters do to be sent to prosecutors? They’re asking for trouble.”

BTS ARMY breathed a huge sigh of relief after the statement from HYBE and Jin.

Let's see what happens next.

