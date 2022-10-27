Jin The Astronaut Official Teaser is Out, Watch Here

BTS Jin X Coldplay Collab Video The Astronaut: The most awaited video of Jin’s Astronaut is out.

BigHit released the trailer of BTS member Jin’s Astronaut on October 26.

In the video, Jin is sitting alone in a deserted area. Slow-drop music plays in the background. After a while, Jin wakes up to witness the scene of a space ship burning in front of him.

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the full video of Coldplay X Jin’s Astronaut.

Here is the trailer of Jin’s Astronaut.

