Jin The Astronaut Official Teaser is Out, Watch Here

Oct 27, 2022, 11:17 IST
BTS Jin X Coldplay Collab Video The Astronaut: The most awaited video of Jin’s Astronaut is out. 

BigHit released the trailer of BTS member Jin’s Astronaut on October 26. 

In the video, Jin is sitting alone in a deserted area. Slow-drop music plays in the background. After a while, Jin wakes up to witness the scene of a space ship burning in front of him. 

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the full video of Coldplay X Jin’s Astronaut. 

Here is the trailer of Jin’s Astronaut.

