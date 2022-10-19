Jin To Steal Hearts Of ARMY Once Again With The Astronaut

BTS Jin is soon going to join army. So, he planned to release his first solo album The Astronaut and it is surely a big gift to ARMY before Jin joining the military services. According to the sources, Jin also planned various activities so that the fans would be happy.

One of the netizens wrote, "The Astronaut is the prettiest album ever. The glows in the dark color scheme ,moon & stars version, maplestory like cute stickers - its so Seokjin one can see how hard he worked his creativity is stunning."

Jin is going to steal the hearts of the ARMY with his first solo single, The Astronaut.

See how ARMY is reacting to the release of Jin's The Astronaut. 'The Astronaut', will be released on October 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT).

#JIN's new single "The Astronaut" will be released next Friday, October 28. — chart data (@chartdata) October 18, 2022

Also Read: Here Is BTS Jin's The Astronaut Pre-order Link Guide