Jin To Ditch BTS For Business After Military Enlistment?

BTS ARMY loves the fact that Jin is also a talented actor and would love to see him in some K dramas. But Jin seems to have other plans to entertain ARMY and at the same time fulfill his long-time dream.

While Jin was on his way to Buenos Aires from Seoul, he went live on Weverse to chat with the ARMY.

BTS Jin also responded to a few messages he received from fans. It seems he had fun discussing his upcoming projects and talking about the photo concept shoot.

In reply to one of the questions from fans, Jin said “My dream after debuting is to film a commercial for Jin ramen!”.

We all know how much Jin loves food and also cooking. And after his response on Weverse, BTS ARMY thinks that Jin will soon launch his Ramen brand, which will be called “Jin Ramen”.

BTS ARMY would be happy for Jin starts his own food brand and we have no doubt it would sell like hotcakes.