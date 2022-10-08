It's Official K Pop Boy Band BTS Has 8th Member

There have been several rumours in the K-pop industry that BTS will be adding another member to their group.

In the Q&A column for the most searched BTS question on Google, one question which is constantly being asked is whether the Bangtan Boys are willing to add another member to their group. Sometime back, Jungkook had replied, Sorry there is no space in the Dorm, all rooms are filled.

After that, rumours were rife that Benny Blanco will be the 8th member, and Snoop Dogg will also be another member of BTS. On the other hand, speculation was rife that there will be a girl member, which could possibly be Hasley or Ariana Grande.

Amid all this, recently, RM mentioned there is an 8th member in the group.

In a BTS fan kit sent to the ARMY, it was mentioned that the leader gave special thanks to the eighth member of the group, melting fans all across the globe. And if you are way too intrigued by now, let us help you out.

The eighth member of BTS is none other than the BTS ARMY.

Mentioning the same in his note to the fans, he wrote, "To ARMYs, the eighth member of BTS, thank you so much." Are you jumping with joy after reading this? Well, we are sure all the BTS fans are! Taking to Twitter, fans have been sharing their admiration for the leader saying.

The rest of his note for the ARMY reads, "I hope you know that your thoughts always give me strength, even when I'm feeling tired and overwhelmed. I hope all of this serves as a small source of comfort since we can't see each other right now and please know I'm sending you my unwavering, sincere love. Love you all ♡ "