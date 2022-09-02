Its Confirmed BTS V BLACKPINK Jennie Photos Real

The most trending topic being talked about in the K-pop industry right now is the speculation over BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's relationship rumours. One after the other, pictures of them together have been leaked on social media websites.

Some say they are original pictures, while others claim that they have been edited. Now, we have got a clarification which will put an end to all the unanswered questions and speculation surrounding their relationship.

In good news to the BTS ARMY and BLINKS, it has emerged that the photos leaked on social media of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are real. They have not been edited, ioned a professional white hacker from South Korea.

On August 29, the YouTube channel 'Entertainment President Lee Jin-ho,' the YouTube channel of former entertainment industry journalist Lee Jin-ho, shared a video titled 'I asked a hacker- Why the V and Jenny leak started.'

The professional hacker said that the photos are real and also said "After investigating, I don't see any trace of editing or manipulation in the leaked photos. All photos are stored on mobile phones or cloud accounts, and if they are hacked, the photos will be leaked."

He added, "Releasing the photos one by one is also to attract the victim's attention, saying, 'I have sensitive information (on you).' The reason for revealing them one by one like this is that if you disclose them all at once, the heat can quickly fade, so you can continue dragging them in this way and use the media to negotiate with the victims. Real private photos are only shown to the parties without revealing them online, and there are times when they ask for hundreds of thousands of dollars. The most expensive case I knew was 1.5 billion won (which is around 1.1 million US dollars)."

