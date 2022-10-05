HYBE Releases Advisory Notices on BTS Exhibition: Proof in Busan

BTS has released advisory notices for the BTS Busan Exhibition.

The notices were released in three parts.

One notice is on Ticket Information. Another is on Exhibition information. The third one is about Official Merchandise Information.

First One: Ticket Information

Tickets reserved through the Korean page are only redeemable via mobile ticket service.

The mobile ticket can be confirmed using QR codes that appear on the Interpark or Interpark Ticket app.

Tickets reserved through the global page are only redeemable on-site. - Please claim your ticket at the ticket booth on the day of the exhibition after verifying your identity and reservation information.

The identity of every guest will be verified on-site to prevent ticket scalping and illegal transfers.

[Valid forms of ID for identity verification]

For Korean nationality holders: Resident Registration Card, Driver's License, Passport (must be issued before December 21, 2020), or Youth ID (issued by community centres)

For non-Korean nationality holders: Passport, Alien Registration Card

Please refer to 2022 BTS EXHIBITION: Proof in BUSAN' Interpark Ticket reservation page for more detailed information.

Second Notice: Exhibition information

The notice said about the exhibition time, date and place. Also about the ticket pickup points and time.

Also, precautions should be taken by the visitors while visiting the exhibition.

Third Notice: Official Merchandise Information

The notice says about the products in the merchandise, shop location, date and timings.

