HYBE Finally Reacts to Jennie-V Dating Rumours

Photos of BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V are being circulated on social media for a long time now.

There were fan wars on social media against the hacker who had been releasing the couple's photos for a while. For some time, there was a rumour that BLACKPINK Lisa was the hacker who was releasing the pictures because she was jealous of Jennie. But there is no truth to the allegations made by the haters.

Also, neither of the K-pop idols has reacted to the rumours or said anything till now.

But YG entertainment agency of BLACKPINK Jennie and HYBE of BTS V has reacted to the rumours and played it safe game saying “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

However, now BLACKPINK Jennie is busy with her upcoming group album. Also, BTS V is busy with his solo album.

