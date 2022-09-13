This is How RM Celebrated His Birthday

BTS leader RM had a whale of a time on his birthday. This time, he wasn't able to celebrate his special day with other members from his band, yet he had the best birthday.

RM took to Instagram to share with his fans how he celebrated his birthday. He was seen praying with candles.

Also, it appears someone planned a birthday surprise for RM.

Namjoon also shared pictures of his birthday cake.

RM shared posters created by his fans, which were plastered all over the town on the roads.



BTS members J-Hope and V posted a story on their Instagram, wishing RM a very happy Birthday.

The Bighit entertainment also wished RM by sharing some unseen pictures and BTS ARMY went crazy circulating them widely on all social media platforms.

Later, in the evening, RM went on V live for the ARMY, he cut a dog-shaped cake and also showed his room to the BTS ARMY.

A peek into his room shows that Namjoon's place of dwelling resembles an art exhibition, which proves his love for art. M RM also showed his study and the books he is reading now.

