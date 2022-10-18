How Old Will be Bangtan Boys After They Return From Military?

As per the notice released by BigHit Entertainment, after completing the military services the bangtan boys will return in 2025.

But do you know what will be their age by the time they return?

The first one to start with Jin who will be joining military services first, Jin is 30 now, and by 2025 he will be 33.

The next one is Suga, the rapper is 29 now and by 2025 he will be 32.

Golden Hyung J-hope is 28 now and he will turn 31 by 2025. The same with the BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, he will be 31 by the time he returns.

95 line members Jimin and V will be 30 by 2025. And golden maknae, Jungkook will be 28 by 2025.

