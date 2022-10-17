How Many People Watched BTS Yet to Come in Busan?

BTS successfully hosted the World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert called BTS “Yet To Come” in Busan.

Through the in-person concert, in-person live broadcast, online live stream, and TV broadcast, the concert was viewed from 229 countries/regions.

As ambassadors for World Expo 2030 Busan in Korea, the BTS hosted the grand show to introduce Busan and Korean culture to a worldwide audience to boost interest in Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030.

The in-person concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium was attended by approximately 50,000 people. The estimated number of viewers at the in-person live broadcast in Busan Port reached about 10,000. While an estimated 2,000 people were watching the Live Play in Haeundae, the area was further crowded as it was open to the public. The online live stream through Weverse generated approximately 49 million views. The TV broadcast on Korea’s JTBC reached an exceptionally high rating of 3.3%.

The concert was kicked off with the most popular song of the Bangtan boys ‘Mic Drop’ and the excitement soared with the performance of ‘Run BTS’. They performed 19 songs throughout the 2-hour-long concert.

The drone show after the concert showing the BTS logo and ARMY symbol was the highlight of the concert.

The BTS members said, “We hope our concert tonight will help promote Busan and support the city’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Busan.” They added later, “As the title ‘BTS ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN’ suggests, we do not doubt that tonight was the best moment for everyone here and the seven of us. With our hopes to spend another brightest moment together again, we present to you our last song of the night.” BTS closed the show with “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” suggesting a brighter future for all.

And there is an infinite number of posts on all social media platforms of the BTS Busan concert.

Netizens say that this is like never before and ever after the biggest concert which took place in the city of Busan.

