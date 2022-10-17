How to Eat Ramen With Chopsticks Like BTS Jungkook

We all know Jungkook is a big foodie. And seeing him eat is the most satisfactory thing for the ARMY.

If Jungkook is upset give him food, you can see the happiest bunny on this earth when Jungkook has food.

The other day, just before the BTS Yet To Come Concert in Busan, BTS members Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook went live on Weverse to greet fans.

At the beginning of the live Jimin was seen ready to prepare ramen. And he is seen serving it to the other members, who are waiting for a bite.

Jimin shared his ramen box with Maknae and everyone had their eyes on the way he eats the ramen with four chopsticks.

The idol not just took his chopsticks, but also those that fellow members used and ate the noodles with two pairs of chopsticks to get a bigger bite.

Although the spicy noodles left him fanning himself as it was way too spicy. One thing is for certain, Jungkook and his love for ramen has no boundaries.

