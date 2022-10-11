How Each Member Joined BTS

It’s been more than 9 years since the global sensation K-Pop band - BTS debuted in the music industry. Seven boys from different parts of South Korea came together, stayed together, and struggled together to be in the position where they are right now. But do you know how each member debuted in the group? For those uninitiated about the BTS Band, we will take you 12 years down memory lane and how the BTS was formed.

Kim Namjoon aka RM (Rap Monster)

A 15-year-old boy, Kim Namjoon auditioned for a certain big-deal record,which he completely botched, forgetting the lyrics of the song he was performing.

After some time, his friend and fellow rapper Sleepy recommended that to try auditioning for some big labels like Big Hit. He auditioned in front of Bang PD when he was 16 years old. PD was impressed with his vocals and took him into consideration and wanted to start a group.

Debuting with the name Ra Monster, he joined as a trainee at the Big Hit label and trained for almost 3 years.

Min Yoongi aka Suga

Another rapper of BTS, Suga debuted when he was 17 years old. He is an avid basketball player and also a rapper. He had an interest in writing music as well as singing since he was a child. Though his parents didn’t agree with him joining music, he started performing while he was in high school.

One day he saw a flyer for the rap competition called hit it and decided to participate. The competition was held by a Big Hit music label. And he was approved as the second member of BTS.

When he joined Hitman Bang said he was just a song producer, as his work is to just focus on lyrics and rap and he doesn’t need to dance. But later as a member of BTS, he has to dance for his music.

Kim Seok-Jin aka Jin

Jin never had any experiences of auditioning and getting rejected. One day he was walking on the streets of his hometown Anyang. He was approached by one of the representatives of SM Entertainment with an offer to work in his company. But he didn’t reply because he thought it could be a scam.

After a few years, as a college student in Seoul, he was again approached by a man. But this time it was an executive in BigHit Entertainment.

He never sang, he never danced till the time. He was at school to become an actor and decided to audition to become an actor. Somehow, Big Hit convinced him and made him a trainee as a vocalist for their newly forming group.

Jung Ho-Seok aka J-Hope

J-hope always loved dancing. He was in the starting line of the dance crew neuron in his hometown Guangzhou. He also won several championships for his amazing dancing skills. He decided to audition for JYP Entertainment though after a few rounds of auditions he didn’t get through.

He tried for a second chance that is when he landed in Big Hit. But after joining J-Hope thought to leave as he thought he wasn’t fit enough for the job. But the youngest member Jungkook and leader RM stopped him.

Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook

Jungkook had a dream of becoming a badminton player when he was young. But after seeing G Dragon playing heartbreaker on television, he decided to become a singer.

At the age of 14, he auditioned for South Korea’s talent show SUPERSTAR K, but he didn’t pass the auditions. Later, he was recognised by 7 music companies with his audition. This included JYP, FNC, Woollim, Starship, TS, Cube and BigHit Entertainment.

Then for auditions, he met RM, and that is when he decided he wanted to be in the group at any cost.

Kim Taehyung aka V

Taehyung was always passionate about music, and he wanted to pursue it as a career also. He joined saxophone music classes to learn the instrument and become a saxophonist.

But for him it was hard as his parents were poor, also because of his family situation he was staying with his grandparents.

And one day one of his friends decided to audition for BigHit Entertainment, and he took V along with him. Surprisingly, his friend failed the audition and V became a member of BTS.

Park Jimin aka Jimin

By the time Jimin entered the group, it already felt like a complete group with three vocalists and three rappers. But somewhere something felt empty.

That void was filled by Jimin. Jimin was a good dancer too. When he was in his school, he attended a dance academy and continued to pursue dance at Busan High School of Arts. He studied contemporary dance and was the top student in the whole modern dance department.

Impressed with his skills one of his teachers advised him to audition for BigHit Entertainment. That is how Jimin joined BTS as the last member.

Now the Bangtan Sonyeondan looks complete with these 7 super talented boys.