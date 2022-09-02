This is How Blackpink Jennie BTS Taehyung Pics Were Leaked

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's personal photos are going viral on social media now. On one side the BTS ARMY is protesting for Taehyung with a hashtag “Protect Taehyung” on Twitter and on the other side BLINKS are protesting with the hashtag “Protect Jennie”.

But do you know who is leaking all the pictures of BTS v and BLACKPINK Jennie? A Twitter user named ‘gurumiharibo’ is leaking all the photos of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie. When fans urged him to stop posting edited pictures, he said he just wanted people to know what the actual truth was about their relationship.

Recently, a video made by a YouTuber asking a professional white hacker whether the photos of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie were edited or not is going viral now. He confirmed that they are not edited and that one of their phones might have been hacked or some of the apps also store personal data like photos and videos from our phone in cloud storage. So that when someone hacks them, they can see all the photos stored in cloud storage.

But the fans seem to be unhappy about the invasion of the privacy of their favourite stars. Some say whether they are dating or not, it doesn’t matter, no one has the right to involve in someone’s personal life.

Still, fans are waiting eagerly for a response from both their idols and to know the truth!

