Here's Proof BTS Jimin Loves Indian Cuisine

Sep 08, 2022, 13:03 IST
BTS Indian ARMY is thrilled. Do you know why? It is because BTS cutie pie Jimin has identified one of the popular Indian recipes—biryani. 
Recently, Jimin has interacted with all his fans on Weverse. He asked ARMY for food suggestions to eat. Fans all over the world replied to his story giving lots of food recommendations from their origin. 

And one of them has grabbed the attention of Indian fans. One of the fans suggested, “You can try Biryani.” 

Replying to that, Jimin said, “it’s Indian food”. 

After seeing that reply, the Indian BTS ARMY's joy knew no bounds. Many retweeted Jimin's reply saying Jimin knows about Indian food. 

Have  look at happy tweets from Indian BTS ARMY:

