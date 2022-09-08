Here's Proof BTS Jimin Loves Indian Cuisine

BTS Indian ARMY is thrilled. Do you know why? It is because BTS cutie pie Jimin has identified one of the popular Indian recipes—biryani.

Recently, Jimin has interacted with all his fans on Weverse. He asked ARMY for food suggestions to eat. Fans all over the world replied to his story giving lots of food recommendations from their origin.

And one of them has grabbed the attention of Indian fans. One of the fans suggested, “You can try Biryani.”

Replying to that, Jimin said, “it’s Indian food”.

After seeing that reply, the Indian BTS ARMY's joy knew no bounds. Many retweeted Jimin's reply saying Jimin knows about Indian food.

Have look at happy tweets from Indian BTS ARMY:

[220904 Jimin Weverse Comment]



💜 You can try Biriyani…this is really delicious💜



🐥 i see its indian food https://t.co/CReU0CJ8Tn pic.twitter.com/54cjKZUYTX — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) September 4, 2022

I went to bring the crispy mix for my chicken and came back seeing jimin commenting on chicken biryani https://t.co/2Q5B43gio6 — kav⁷ in the box (@taevtatae) September 4, 2022

biryani lovers! desis! we won! oh my god! jimin knows about my favorite dish!!! pic.twitter.com/vZhzX8hbLm — Sanjida⁷ | sexy nukim out now! (@myg7kosmos) September 4, 2022

