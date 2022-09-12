Here's Proof That Bangtan Boys Will Get Back Together Soon

BTS member Suga seems to be missing the other members of the group. Suga aka Agust D is busy with his solo projects, as he said in the hiatus video. He also collaborated with another K-pop sensation PSY for a song titled “That That”.

Ever since the song came out, it went viral. Even the BTS members started liking the signature step in the song; especially Jungkook was seen performing it everywhere.

Bangtan TV has recently released a video of Suga practising for the Summer Swag concert along With PSY on its official YouTube channel.

Suga was seen saying “It felt weird to practise without the other members even before going on stage.”

He just played a surprise entry in the concert for a very short time.

After finishing the concert Suga said that “It felt really different when performing without 7 members. And this concert felt different from all our concerts. The feeling I have right now is, I just want to perform with my members on stage as soon as possible”

He also added, “Mentally, it feels different when I am alone than when I am with other members.”

It seems all the BTS members were missing each other. In every individual video, the members were seen talking about the others and recalling their memorable moments with other members.

Even BTS ARMY is hoping to see all of them back on stage again.