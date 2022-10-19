Here Is List Of Songs BTS Performed At Busan Concert

BTS performed on songs like Run, Boy with Luc, Ma City, Save Me, Epilogue: Young Forever and Butterfly and also gave renditions of Dope, Fire and IDOL at "Yet To Come In Busan Concert "that was held on October 15. Millions of fans watched the livestream. In the Busan concert, BTS opened with MIC Drop and Run BTS and later performed on many songs. According to a website, Relive BTS Yet To Come In Busan Concert With delayed streaming on October 23, 11 AM KST.

With each passing, the Bangtan Boys have proved themselves and created their mark in the world of music. They earned many records and awards and also took part in UN assemblies and the world's biggest music stages.

BTS just formed with seven boys but now they have come a very long way with their continuos passion and love for what they do. During these years, they have faced many ups and downs and have faced many problems but nothing stopped them from achieving the fame what they are having today.

