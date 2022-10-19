Here Is BTS Jins' The Astronaut Pre-order Link Guide

BTS member Jin is going to release his first official solo single next week. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on October 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT). Bighit made an official statement about the release of 'The Astronaut' and also tweeted about 'The Astronaut pre-order link guide'. Here is the tweet.

"Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," according to the Bighit Music statement posted on Weverse.

It is all known knowledge that HYBE has confirmed that all members of BTS will soon join the military service. In a statement, BIGHIT MUSIC also confirmed that Jin will start his process as early as October end. So, before joining the military service, Jin wants to release his solo song.

Recently, the bandmembers entertained audiences with their performances at Busan Concert.

Also Read: How Old Will be Bangtan Boys After They Return From Military?