Happy RM Day, K Pop Idol BTS Namjoon Stylish Looks

BTS Namjoon has turned 28 today.

BTS RM is one of the fastest rappers in the world.

He is also known as Rap Monster.

He always used to break or spoil anything, so the ARMY named him “God of Destruction”.

He was the first member to join BTS, so he is given responsibility as the leader.

He loves reading books and his IQ level is just mind-blowing i.e, 148 IQ.

BTS ARMY started celebrating his birthday with a tag, Happy RM Day, and Happy Namjoon Day.

Here is wishing RM, a very happy Birthday.

Also Read: BB 16 Promo: Fans Remember Sidnaaz After Bigg Boss 16 Promo