Good News For BTS Jin Fans

There is no doubt that BTS members are busy working on their solo albums. Starting with J-Hope, all the members have started releasing their solo albums one after the other.

‘Jack In The Box’ by J-Hope has become a worldwide hit. Jungkook’s collaboration with Charlie Puth for a track titled ‘Left and Right’ is still trending on every music platform.

And now, the BTS ARMY is wanting to know who will be ready next with their solo album. The answer is out after Bangtan Bomb recent episode.

For those who don't know yet, the next K-pop idol is BTS Hyung Jin. On September 24, Bangtan TV has released a bangtan bomb titled ‘Jin at Movie Premier’.

In the video, Jin was seen saying he is working hard on his upcoming solo album, which he says is in the race for solo albums.

"It was great seeing ARMY. Seeing them at concerts is the best and we're doing another concert this October. And I'm working on my music too, so I will return to you with good content and good music," he said in the video.

Adding to it, BTS Jin said they will be doing a concert in the month of October, which everybody knows is a Busan concert.

He also seemed very nervous about the audience. Apparently, he practised greeting the fans several times. Jin also said it was a great pleasure to meet all the big stars.

