Fan War Over BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Rumours

After many fan wars between BTS ARMY and BLINKS over BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie's relationship, K-pop fans have now decided what is good for BTS V.

BTS V fans have suggested that he serve in the military for his nation. As we all know it is mandatory for every South Korean citizen to enlist in the military for 20 months. Some of the BTS fans suggest that Taehyung goes for it instead of dating BLACKPINK Jennie.

It is known that BTS V is busy with his solo projects and hence he has not responded to any such comments.

On the other hand, a section of fans has shot down the suggestions saying why can’t fans see that V is happy when he is with Jennie. And it’s his personal choice to be in a relationship or not. Why is everyone judging his personal choices, ask a few others? And many more comments like this are doing the rounds on social media.