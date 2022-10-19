Don't Miss BTS Jin's The Astronaut Promotion Schedule

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of BTS Jin's The Astronaut. Jin officially announced that his first solo single album "The Astronaut" is going to be out on October 28 at 1 Pm KST. Jin also released the logo trailer for his upcoming single. The trailer was released on October 18 and in no time it has got 1,489,056 views. Here is the logo trailer.

Here is the schedule for “The Astronaut”.

After J-Hope, BTS member Jin announced that he is going to release his solo single. Jin announced the news of his solo outing at World Expo 2030 Busan concert.

On the other hand, Bangtan Boys, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, RM, Jin, V and Jungkook are going to join the compulsory military service in South Korea.

