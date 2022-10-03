Death Threat to BTS Jimin, Deets Inside

It’s not a new thing that celebrities get death threats from anonymous accounts.

BTS is the most popular K-pop group in the world. As we all know, where it is good there is evil… where there is love, there is also hate, and our precious BTS boys also have haters! Can you believe that? Neither can we, but there is a bit of serious news: BTS members apparently started receiving death threats ever since they became popular.

Taehyung was the first one to face to get such threats. Now it is Jimin, who got death threats ahead of their Busan concert.

An account that goes by the name vkookv_123 posted a story hinting at a death threat to the BTS member. “When you go to the concert, I hope you hurt Jimin or his father,” the person wrote. They went on to accuse the Bangtan Boys member to be an “obstacle”, and also alleged that Jungkook doesn’t like Jimin and likes Taehyung aka V.

A death threats for whom??? 😡 Dear god, please send all of the toxic ttkrs n Jimin antis to hell before the busan concert.. — Shah Lin (@ShahLin181181) September 30, 2022

I ain’t see a single non biased jimin account openly call out the hate and death threats he’s getting, fuck these big accounts y’all so damn useless and need to take that 7 out ur dn — Winter⁷ ☃️ (@minimimi013) September 30, 2022

I'm sick to my stomach that he is getting all this hate and now death threats and death threats on his fvcking birthday in his hometown in his own concert for a ship that doesn't exist and all because they think he is the way for their non existent ship mfs https://t.co/lcpLu3JtEQ — 🪐₁₃ (@jimin_nanon) September 30, 2022

It seems like the fans themselves started hating a particular member of the group and are threatening them which is not being appreciated by the overall BTS fans.

But BTS ARMY is so worried about the message and is now afraid, is he going to harm Jimin. ARMY started to ask HYBE to provide more security to the members.

How can anyone not like one particular BTS artist and issue threats, this should not be tolerated! What say you?

