Countdown Begins For BTS Jin Military Enlistment

BTS ARMY, we all know, it's bad news for everyone. But the BTS members have to serve in the military, as per their country's rules.

After many years of debate and waiting, the Bangtan Boys members have again decided to get into the military. The South Korean government pushed the BTS military enlistment decision to December after the members decided to go ahead with their military services.

BTS's eldest member Jin was allowed to postpone his services till he turns 30. But he didn’t do that.

Jin will be applying for termination or postponement, as soon as he returns from Argentina. He will be getting all his pending things done quickly. BTS Jin will be joining the military training by December 2022.

For the unversed, check out our article on which BTS member is joining the military on which date.

Also Read: BTS Members Military Joining Dates Released

The K-pop idol is currently in Argentina for his solo performance of the upcoming single—The Astronaut at Coldplay’s MUSIC of the SPHERES concert in Buenos Aires on Oct 29.

Meanwhile, the song will be out on Oct 28 along with a music video for the same.