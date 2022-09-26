Check BTS Jimin's New Tattoo

BTS Jimin stunned the ARMY with the teaser of his upcoming 'Me, Myself & Jimin' photofolio. He looked incredible in his Special 8 Project. Labelled "ID: Chaos", Jimin revealed some emotions that went into the photofolio. He also tried to show his personality which his fans haven't seen. In the teaser video, the Jimin could be heard singing differently.

For the 'Me, Myself & Jimin' photofolio, Jimin could be seen in black and white, channelling the Goddess of the Hunting and Moon- Artemis. One could also notice Jimin's new temporary tattoo on his neck that reads, "Tailor Of Chaos".

Soon after the pics went viral. ARMY started commenting on the pics. One user wrote, "jimin’s photofolio is gonna be INSANE". Another tweeted, "Jimin's creativity is mindblowing and I physically can't contain myself for his photofolio to come out,, it's not a want, it's a NEED,, HE IS TRULY THR TAILOR OF CHAOS AND LOOKS DAMN GOOD BEING IT".

jimin’s photofolio is gnna be INSANE pic.twitter.com/54pCtOVoYp — ً (@jmnsource) September 6, 2022

