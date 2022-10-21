Can BTS Members Perform At National Events During Their Military Service?

ARMY was upset after hearing the news that their favourite idols - Bangtan Boys - are going to join military service soon. But now, good news for the ARMY... BTS members can perform at national level events during their military service. It is all known knowledge that the Bangtan Boys are getting ready to complete their mandatory military service.

According to the reports from South Korea, the Defense Ministry confirmed that the BTS band members RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V could participate in the national events for the public good. The ministry further stated that it would provide an opportunity for the Bangtan Boys to perform in any event designated for the national interest.

We all know that every physically fit male citizen of South Korea needs to serve a minimum term of 18 months in the armed forces. A male citizen may postpone joining the services until they reach 28. However, the South Korean National Assembly granted special permission to the BTS members and they can postpone their joining till 30 years of age.