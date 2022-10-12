BTS Yet to Come in Busan Where to Watch, Check Concert Streaming Time

Seoul: Come October 15, Korean pop culture sensation BTS will perform in support of South Korea’s Busan’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030. The K-pop group will perform their “Yet to Come” concert at Asiad Main Stadium on Saturday.

The BTS will hold a free concert as the show is expected to attract the attention of the world towards Busan World Expo and also spread the culture of Korea and Busan, which is a second-largest city in South Korea. Nearly 10,000 fans will likely fill the stands at Asiad Main Stadium.

In Busan city, a free live performance titled “BTS in Busan” will be presented to 1,00,000 spectators at Gijang-Busan Gun's Ilgwang Special Stage. In addition to this, 10,000 people will attend a live event called LIVE PLAY in the parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. The fans can “experience the dynamic moment of the concert” in real-time on a large screen installed in the outdoor parking lot of the port terminal.

People can also enjoy “Yet to Come” concert from the comfort of their bedroom as it will be shown on TV broadcast through JTBC and Japanese TBS Channel 1, and online live streaming on various platforms such as Weverse, ZEPETO, and Naver Now.

On Weverse, a leading fandom life platform, the BTS performance will be live streamed on Saturday at 6 PM KST or 2:30 PM IST. The subtitles of the show will be available on an online streaming platform in eight languages, including English, Japanese, Mandarin and Spanish. BTS ‘Yet To Come’ in BUSAN is in line with the album ‘Proof’, which contains the history of BTS.

Also Read: BTS Busan Concert Details Every ARMY Should Know

