BTS Yet To Come in BUSAN Venue Changed

BTS Yet to come Busan Concert venue is changed. The free concert by BTS at Busan as a part of Busan Expo 2030 was supposed to happen at Gijang-gun stadium which had the capacity to hold some 1,00,00 people and 10,000 people could watch the real-time broadcast of the gig at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal.

But the latest news coming in suggests that the BTS Busan concert venue has been shifted to Asiad Main Stadium.

A large number of attendees led to concerns about the availability of accommodation in Busan, as almost all the rooms in Gijanh-gun and nearby areas were sold out in no time. Hoteliers also jacked up the prices of rooms to cash in on the craze and some even cancelled existing reservations to sell them at higher prices.

There were also concerns over the safety of the spectators, and traffic management on all roads leading to the BTS yet to come in Busan concert venue. Reports also emerged that the venue itself won't be able to fit 100,000 people. In addition, there is only one gate going in and out of it.

Ahead of the concert, BTS production banner BigHit Entertainment (Hybe) released a notification saying the venue has changed. An excerpt of the statement read, “Our decision to change the location of the concert was made in an effort to ensure that the focus remains on the performance's main purpose, which is to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Winner Prediction

The statement added, "Our top priority is to preserve the main purpose of the concert and for the audience to have a smooth, enjoyable and accessible viewing experience." It also noted that other events related to the concert will be held as planned."