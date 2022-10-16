BTS Yet to Come in Busan Highlights

BTS hosted the biggest ever ticket free concert for their fan on October 15, in the city of Busan.

Well, as expected the concert was a super success and the BTS ARMY started screaming from start to finish.

From Run BTS's debut performance to Jin announcing his solo release soon, the Bangtan Boys assured fans of staying longer. There were a lot of things that happened. Here’s a quick peek into the highlights.

The most shared video on the internet is the BTS boys smashing their own choreo for Run BTS performance. Everyone over there were still in shock after seeing the energy levels of the septet.

BTS made their debut performance of the much in demand song, Run BTS, on Yet To Come concert stage. Donning all the biker jacket costumes, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-hope, Jungkook, and V made sure to put forward an enthralling and energetic performance which is enough to leave you gasping for breath

Another interesting thing was Jungkook unbuttoning BTS V's shirt and showed him half naked to the fans while they were on stage for rehearsal.

Jin also announced his solo album after a long gap

Also, the BTS made it clear that they will stay together forever, no matter what happens. They will be there for the ARMY.

The most amazing thing of the Yet To Come concert was the city of Busan turning purple. And in the end, the amazing fireworks for more than 10 minutes.

