BTS V BLACKPINK Jisoo Have Highest Instagram Following

BTS V and BLACKPINK Jisoo, are two members of the two popular K-Pop groups proving their popularity through their social media accounts.

According to official data released by K-pop Radar, BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo gained the most number of followers on Instagram amongst K-pop idols for September 2022.

For those unversed, K-pop Radar is an official platform that keeps track of Korean celebrities, idols, actors, and their internet activities.

According to the data, BTS V has gained 1,134,222 new Instagram followers, which is the highest number that any celebrity could earn in a month.

And another popular K-pop idol Jisoo has also gained 1,162,067 new Instagram followers. She is the first K-pop female idol to gain a huge number of followers in a month.

Presently BTS V has 51.8 million followers. It's just been ten months since he opened his personal Instagram account and surpassed 50 million followers in a short span.

While BLACKPINK Jisoo have 64.8 million followers in the few years since she logged into Instagram.

BTS ARMY and BLINKS are celebrating the Internet success of their favourite idols together.

