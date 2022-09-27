BTS V-BLACKPINK Jennie Dating Latest Update

The hot topic in the Korean pop industry right now is undoubtedly the relationship between BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie.

Their dating rumours are doing the rounds for quite some time now. Several photos of the couple vacationing together and a few private photos have been leaked on social media.

While a section of the fans is gushing over their adorable photos, a few fans claim that all the photos are edited.

However, neither of the idols has reacted to the comments and rumours surrounding their alleged relationship. Their agencies stated it is their personal life, and they can’t react to anything.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, BTS V said that he has the confidence to share his frustrations or unpleasant situations. But, he has set boundaries for him to break the fantasy that he is a boyfriend to his fans and sees them only as “best friends.”

He said “There are a lot of things I want to do...I was careful in talking about things.”

He also added that when it comes to his personality, he would love to keep it to himself and doesn’t want to reveal it anywhere.