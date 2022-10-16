BTS V Best Pics From BTS Yet to Come in Busan

BTS V aka Kim Taehyug is the handsome hunk of the Bangtan boys. He looked charming at the BTS Busan concert that took place on October 15. The BTS ARMY is drooling over his pictures on the internet. Have a look at them.

BTS ARMY says V is a living angel on earth

OMG!!!! Can’t take your eyes off?

“Take our heart, Taehyung!” says ARMY

Taehyung has been added to the new bias wrecker list of the BTS ARMY

V fans say he is the perfect boyfriend material

We Purple You, Borahae

(Pictures Source: Twitter)

Also Read: Here Is Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Timetable